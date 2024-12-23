Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 627,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,167,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,338,000 after acquiring an additional 598,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,514,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $54.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

