Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $77.21 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

