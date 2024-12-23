Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in KB Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 0.1 %

KBH opened at $65.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KB Home from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $92.50 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.