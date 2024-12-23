Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

