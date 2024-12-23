Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $189.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

