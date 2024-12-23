Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Gray Television worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 287.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Gray Television by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,408,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 1,170,990 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 454.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 116,821 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 367.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 109.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research raised Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 150,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $656,443.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,256.44. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $2.99 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $298.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

