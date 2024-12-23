Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $46.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $425.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

