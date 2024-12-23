Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $857,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 310,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $81.68.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

