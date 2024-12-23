Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $864,000 in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 907,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Tiziana Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

