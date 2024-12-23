Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $75,427.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

RQI stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.