Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 16,610 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $603.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

