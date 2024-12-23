Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 3,973 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 205.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 112.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after buying an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 53.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after acquiring an additional 334,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA opened at $161.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.58. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $300,814.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,828.48. This represents a 22.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927,655.20. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,263 shares of company stock worth $20,905,668 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

