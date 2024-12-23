Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,118,000 after purchasing an additional 267,811 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

