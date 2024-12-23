Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDEC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 196.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 12.3% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

