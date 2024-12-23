Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $165.37 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $160.02 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.74.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

