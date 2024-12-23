Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,568,000.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $918.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

