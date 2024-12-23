Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $202,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.56.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

