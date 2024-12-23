Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $213.83 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.41. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.