Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO opened at $82.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

