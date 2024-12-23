Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.3 %

AMX stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.