Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DB opened at $16.93 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.