Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Up 16.4% – Still a Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.18 ($0.07). Approximately 7,061,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,200,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The company has a market capitalization of £215.49 million, a P/E ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

