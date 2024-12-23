Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $88.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

