SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $1,021,658.52 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $930,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

