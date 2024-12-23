Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,679.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.71.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

