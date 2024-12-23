SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

