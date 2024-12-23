SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SDY opened at $132.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.