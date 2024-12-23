SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDY opened at $132.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.