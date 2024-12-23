SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) EVP Sells $1,168,007.61 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $188.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

