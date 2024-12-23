Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.