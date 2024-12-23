Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,922 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $43.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

