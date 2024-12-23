Stifel Financial Corp Sells 901 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $145.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

