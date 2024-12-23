Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03). Approximately 963,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 334,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Synairgen Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.39.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

