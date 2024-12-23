Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells $7,044,568.70 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $7,044,568.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,557,283 shares in the company, valued at $358,780,403.82. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tempus AI stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEM shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

