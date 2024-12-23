The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells $1,067,400.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853,729 shares in the company, valued at $30,375,677.82. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Ira Liran sold 27,176 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $979,423.04.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $35.86 on Monday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on COCO

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 460,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 80,128 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 1,643.7% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 170,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 101,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.