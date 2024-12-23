Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 74,608 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 183,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

