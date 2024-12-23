Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 83.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 3,479.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 20.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

