Tidal Investments LLC Buys 308 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $190.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.29 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

