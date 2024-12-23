Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

