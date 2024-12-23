Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on StoneCo
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.