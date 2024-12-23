Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 18,609 Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Grizzle Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Grizzle Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DARP opened at $33.27 on Monday. Grizzle Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

About Grizzle Growth ETF

The Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global stocks involved in four key growth themes: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

