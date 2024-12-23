Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 20,625 Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 3,991,630 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $44,558,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 334,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:KGS opened at $39.80 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.52%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

