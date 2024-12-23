Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX opened at $103.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

