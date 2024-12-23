Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of TMC the metals worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $0.74 on Monday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.62.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.
