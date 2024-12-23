Tidal Investments LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2,418.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

