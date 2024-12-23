Tidal Investments LLC Has $580,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

