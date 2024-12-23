Tidal Investments LLC Invests $508,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 7,290.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $369,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,556.10. The trade was a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

