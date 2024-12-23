Tidal Investments LLC Invests $534,000 in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 313,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 239,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 420,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Stock Performance
Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
