Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,937,000 after acquiring an additional 176,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,938,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,647.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 379,396 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.