Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Tactical Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000.

Get Cambria Tactical Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Trading Up -0.7 %

Shares of TYLD opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Cambria Tactical Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (TYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that tactically allocates between fixed income securities and US T-Bills based on yield spreads. The fund may invest in bonds of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe TYLD was launched on Jan 4, 2024 and is issued by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tactical Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tactical Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.