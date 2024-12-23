Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $16,060,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 336.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,097 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $168.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $157.42 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

