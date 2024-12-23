Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $84,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.2 %

MBLY opened at $17.51 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.